PTI Party Threatens To Dissolve Pak’s Punjab And KPK Assemblies

Islamabad: Ousted premier Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party on Sunday warned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led government that it will dissolve the assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces if a date for next general election is not announced by December 20.

“Leaders of the imported government don’t want polls and they have no idea how to run the country,” former information minister and PTI’s senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry said in a tweet.

He criticised the members of the ruling coalition led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), saying the country’s affairs are not run by appointing ministers and making foreign visits.