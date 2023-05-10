PTI Moves Supreme Court Challenging Imran Khan’s Arrest

Islamabad: Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party on Wednesday filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Islamabad High Court’s ruling which backed the arrest of the former prime minister in a corruption case, according to a media report.

Khan, 70, was arrested by the paramilitary Rangers in a corruption case from the IHC and bundled into a prison van sparking massive protests across the country by supporters of his PTI party.

On Wednesday, the petition was submitted to the Supreme Court to nullify the verdict announced by the IHC on Tuesday night, the Dawn News reported.

“An application in the Supreme Court was filed by barrister Ali Zafar and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry challenging the verdict of the IHC against Imran Khan,” the report said.

On Wednesday, following Khan’s arrest, PTI vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi summoned an emergency meeting of the seven-member committee to review the situation and devise a comprehensive strategy to secure the safe and early release of the party chair.

Qureshi discussed with the committee members Senators Saifullah Khan Nyazee, Azam Swati, Ijaz Chaudhry, Murad Saeed, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, and Hassan Niazi.

“PTI will challenge the IHC’s decision to term party chief Imran Khan’s arrest by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) ‘legal’ before the Supreme Court today (Wednesday),” he was quoted as saying in the report.

Qureshi, a former foreign minister, maintained that the demand for Khan’s release is a reasonable and legitimate demand.

Khan was presented before the accountability court on Wednesday and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) sought a 14-day physical remand of Khan.