PT Usha Takes Oath As Rajya Sabha MP

New Delhi: Renowned former athlete PT Usha took oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. She was nominated to the Upper House on 6th July by the central government.

Later, Prime minister Narendra Modi met Usha in Parliament. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister also shared a picture.

Glad to have met PT Usha Ji in Parliament. @PTUshaOfficial pic.twitter.com/maRxU3cfYb — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 20, 2022

Popularly known as the Payyoli Express, Usha has represented the country and won medals at various international sporting events, including the World Junior Invitational Meet, Asian Championships, and Asian Games.

Earlier on Monday, cricketer-turned-politician Harbhajan Singh, Misa Bharti, daughter of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, and BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla took oath along with nearly 25 other leaders as Rajya Sabha members.

Others included A Rao Meena, Vijay Sai Reddy, Kheeru Mahto, Shambhala Saran Patel, Ranjeet Ranjan, Maharashtra Majhi, Aditya Prasad, Praful Patel, Imran Pratapgarhi, Sanjay Raut, Sasmit Patra, Sandeep Kumar Pathak and Vikramjeet Singh Sahani.