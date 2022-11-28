PT Usha all set to become first woman president of Indian Olympic Association

New Delhi: PT Usha has been elected to become the president of Indian Olympic Association (IOA), Kiren Rijiju has said. The Minister of Law and Justice of India made the announcement on Twitter while congratulating the legendary Indian athlete.

Usha will also be the first Olympian and an international medallist to head the national Olympic committee, which goes to polls on December 10.

The 58-year-old multiple Asian Games gold medallist emerged as the lone candidate to file the nomination for IOA president’s post. Returning officer Umesh Sinha didn’t receive any nominations on first two days of filing the papers on Friday and Saturday, but 24 candidates applied for various office-bearers’ posts on Sunday.

“Congratulations to legendary Golden Girl, Smt. P T Usha on being elected as the President of Indian Olympic Association. I also congratulate all the sporting heroes of our country on becoming the office bearers of the prestigious IOA! Nation is proud of them,” the Arunachal Pradesh MP tweeted.

One of the most accomplished athletes from India, PT Usha has won 11 medals, including four gold, at the Asian Games between 1982 and 1994. She won four gold medals at the Seoul Asan Games in 1986 in the 200 metre, 400 metre, 400 metre hurdles, and 4 x 400 relay. She also took home a silver in the 100 metre.

On November 27 itself, the deadline for submitting nomination papers for the IOA elections expired. Umesh Sinha, the returning officer for the IOA elections, reported that, since the process had gotten underway on November 25, no other nominations were made for any positions.