PSL 2021: Dale Steyn lashes out at commentator over ‘mid-life crisis’ comment

South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn has hit out at a commentator for comments about his hairstyle during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 match on Friday.

Steyn took to microblogging site Twitter and share a sharp message urging the broadcaster to just focus on his job.

Dale Steyn was left irritated when apparently New Zealand commentator Simon Doull made a remark about the South Africa pacer’s long hair. Steyn had gone through a makeover and is sporting the new look at the Pakistan Super League where he plays for Quetta Gladiators.

The incident happened during Saturday’s PSL match between the Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi when Doull was heard saying “mid-life crisis with that hair” while his fellow commentator remarked “lockdown hair” while the cameras were focusing Steyn in the dressing room.

Steyn urged his fans to identify the commentator who had made the remark about his hair. After a fan posted a video of the clip which has gone viral, the Proteas pacer had a message for Doull.

“If your job is to talk about the game, then do that,” Steyn said in a Twitter post.

“But if you use that airtime to abuse anyone for their weight, sexual choices, ethnic backgrounds, lifestyle etc or even hairstyles, then im afraid I have no time for you as a human. You and anyone else like that to be fair.

<>

If your job is to talk about the game, then do that.

But if you use that airtime to abuse anyone for their weight, sexual choices, ethnic backgrounds, lifestyle etc or even hairstyles, then im afraid I have no time for you as a human.

You and anyone else like that to be fair. — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) February 27, 2021

</>

“That’s all I have to say. It was a great time last night, fantastic to play in front of crowds again, cricket is so much better that way. We lost but hopeful to pull it together in our remaining games,” he added.

<>

That’s all I have to say. It was a great time last night, fantastic to play in front of crowds again, cricket is so much better that way.

We lost but hopefull to pull it together in our remaining games.

Thanx for the support

Have a great weekend everyone — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) February 27, 2021

</>

Steyn picked up 2 wickets in his first PSL 2021 appearance but gave away 44 runs as Peshawar Zalmi gunned down a 199-run target with 3 balls to spare. The win for Zalmi was set up by their middle-order which includes Haider Ali (50 from 29), Shoiab Malik (34 off 20) and Sherfane Rutherford (36 off 18) and captain Wahab Riaz (20 off 8).

Steyn had got the wicket of rising Pakistan star Haider Ali but none of the Gladiators pacers were able to keep the runs down.Live TV