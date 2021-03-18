PSG Beats Lille, Reaches French Cup Quarterfinals

Paris: Paris St Germain reached the quarterfinals of the French Cup after 3-0 win over Lille on Wednesday. Forwards Mauro Icardi and Kylian Mbappe showcased a brilliant performance.

Keylor Navas saved another penalty to help Paris Saint-Germain reach the French Cup quarterfinals with Kylian Mbappe scoring twice.

One week after making multiple saves against Barcelona in the Champions League, including a penalty from Lionel Messi, Navas was key to a win that wasn’t nearly as straightforward as the scoreline suggested.

He made a close-range save to deny Lille striker Burak Yilmaz in the fifth minute when the game was still scoreless and stopped Yusuf Yazici’s penalty in the 78th with PSG leading 2-0.

PSG stayed on course to defend its trophy, but it was another unconvincing performance following Sunday’s 2-1 home loss to Nantes and the 1-1 draw with Barcelona last Wednesday.

Mauro Icardi gave PSG the lead in the ninth minute. Angel Di Maria, whose house was burgled while he was playing Sunday, hit a right-wing cross that caused a mix-up between inexperienced defender Tiago Djalo and goalkeeper Mike Maignan.