PS5 Restock In India: Pre-Order Begins From August 26

New Delhi: The makers of PS5 announced the availability of the next generation Play Station 5. It will be available to purchase in India two days from now.

As per reports, Sony India has updated its online store page with the PS5 pre-order date scheduled for August 26 at 12 noon. This PS5 restock in India is taking place a month later after it was available for pre-order on July 26.

The PS5 Digital Edition will also be available to pre-order on August 26. It is priced at Rs 39,990, while the standard edition of the PS5 is priced at Rs 49,990. This PS5 restock too is expected to get sold out quickly so it’s best to grab one as soon as the pre-order goes live. As of now, the PS5 restock is taking place only on Sony’s online store. There’s no update on other platforms such as Flipkart, Amazon India, Games The Shop, Prepaid Gamer Card, Vijay Sales for the next PS5 restock. But you can still keep a check on these places as the PS5 restock usually takes place at the same time.

Notably, PlayStation 5 has faced stock issues globally and a large number of people are still waiting to get their hands on the console. Interestingly, towards the end of last month, Sony revealed that it had sold over 10 million PS5 consoles globally since launch as of July 18. The company also said that the PS5 has become its fastest-selling console ever.