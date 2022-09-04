PS-1: Aishwarya Lekshmi’s Look As Poonguzhali, Sobhita Dhulipala as Vanathi In ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ Out

New Delhi: The unit of director Mani Ratnam’s much-awaited magnum opus, ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, on Saturday released actress Aishwarya Lekshmi’s look as Samudrakumari Poonguzhali in the film.

Taking to social media, Lyca Productions, which is producing the film along with director Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies, said: “Soft as the wind, mighty as the ocean! Meet #AishwaryaLekshmi as Samudrakumari Poonguzhali!”

Besides, makers also revealed the first look of Sobhita Dhulipala as Vanathi. Introducing the character, the makers wrote, “Quick witted, courteous and so much more than what meets the eye! Presenting Sobhita Dhulipala as Vanathi.”