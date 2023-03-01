Provide Z+ security to Mukesh Ambani, family in India and abroad: SC to govt

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has asked the Centre to provide Z+ security cover for businessman Mukesh Ambani and his family. In its order, the Supreme Court said their security should be made available not only in Mumbai but also throughout the country and abroad.

The court has said that industrialist Mukesh Ambani will bear all the costs of this security arrangement.

On Tuesday, a bench of Justices Krishna Murari and Ahsanuddin Amanullah said that while Mukesh Ambani and his family remain within India, the Maharashtra government and the Ministry of Home Affairs would ensure their security. And the Ministry of Home Affairs should ensure security arrangements for them when they are travelling abroad, the court said.