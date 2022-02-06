‘Proud Moment For India’: Reactions To Under-19 World Cup Win

Chennai: India defated England in the final of the Under-19 World Cup to emerge champions on Saturday.

Here are some reactions from players and the cricket fraternity.

“Firstly, huge congratulations to the selection committee, because it was a new selection committee and it was quite challenging for them to identify this group and after that I think it’s the coaching staff with Hrishikesh as the head coach and all the support staff. The way they brought this group together, they worked really hard and won the Asia Cup and the preparation to this World Cup was fantastic. In the middle of the tournament we all know what happened to the boys, to test positive but to show that kind of resilience and positive attitude is exemplary. I think BCCI has to be complemented, the number of tournaments each age group players get to play, but unfortunately over the last two years because of Covid they didn’t play any tournament and that’s why this win is very special. It is just a learning process and everyone understands that in the group, exciting times for all of them,” said VVS Laxman to Star Sports.

“Proud moment for India, that we have managed to achieve this. It was difficult at the start to get the combination right, but as time went on we became a family and the team atmosphere was good. Great moment to be playing under this lot of support staff,” said winning skipper Yash Dhull at the trophy presentation ceremony.

“Always feels special to win any game, but to do it in the final is a great feeling. Just went out to execute the plans we discussed with the coach and captain,” said Raj Bawa after picking up the Player of the Match award for his 5-31 with the ball and 35 runs with the bat.

“Coaches kept telling me to do the basics and not worry about the results. The plan was to maintain tight line and length. The ball was sticking a bit and wanted to bowl full to get some movement,” said Ravi Kumar, who picked up 4-34.

“Feeling great. Don’t have words. Just wanted to rotate singles, wanted to play my normal game,” vice-captain Shaik Rasheed who scored a crucial half-century.

“We were looking to bat first as well. But there was some moisture so we thought to make use of that. He has a good head on his shoulders (captain Yash Dhull). It’s a fabulous competition getting this stage to perform, to showcase talent,” said India head coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar.

Tweet Watch

“Congratulations to the under 19 team and the support staff and the selectors for winning the world cup in such a magnificent way ..The cash prize announced by us of 40 lakhs is a small token of appreciation but their efforts are beyond value .. magnificent stuff..@bcci,” said BCCI President Sourav Ganguly vis Twitter

“Congratulations to the #BoysinBlue & the entire nation for winning the #U19CWC! Amazing spells by Ravi Kumar & Raj Bawa. The future of Indian cricket looks bright Well played boys. Super proud! @BCCI,” said Yuvraj Singh via Twitter.

“Congratulations Team India for winning #U19CWC Proud of you @BCCI,” said Harbhajan Singh via Twitter.

“Congratulations to our u-19 team on a remarkable feat!,” said Shikhar Dhawan via Twitter.

“Jalwa hai hamaara yahaan. Many congratulations @BCCI on becoming champions for the 5th time. Fantastic contributions from everyone and a deserved title. Enjoy the moment boys #U19CWC,” said Virender Sehwag via Twitter

“Congratulations on winning the U19 World Cup! Well done and thoroughly deserved #U19WorldCup2022 #IndiaU19,” said Mayank Agarwal via Twitter.