Protests Outside Jama Masjid Over Prophet Remarks: Delhi Police Files FIR

New Delhi: Police here on Saturday registered a case in connection with yesterday’s protest outside Jama Masjid.

On Friday, a large crowd of people had gathered on the steps of the famous mosque, carrying placards and shouting slogans against Sharma and Naveen Jindal, former head of the Delhi BJP’s media unit, for allegedly making derogatory remarks on the Prophet.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said a case has been registered under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code against the protesters and further investigation is underway.

“Around 1,500 people had gathered at the mosque for Friday prayers. When the prayers ended peacefully, some people came outside, started showing placards and shouted slogans. Some others also joined them later and the numbers went up to around 300,” said the senior official.