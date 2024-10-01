Leh, Ladakh: The detention of renowned climate activist Sonam Wangchuk by Delhi Police has sparked widespread protests in Ladakh. Hundreds of residents took to the streets of Leh on Tuesday, demanding his immediate release and chanting slogans against the police action.

Sonam Wangchuk, an engineer and education reformer known for his innovative approaches to sustainable development, was detained along with approximately 120 other protesters at the Singhu border on Monday. The group was marching towards Delhi as part of the ‘Delhi Chalo Padyatra,’ which aimed to highlight the demands for greater autonomy and constitutional rights for Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule12.

The march, which began on September 1st, was intended to culminate at Rajghat on October 2nd, commemorating Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary. However, the Delhi Police intervened, citing prohibitory orders that restrict public gatherings until October 6th12.

In response to the detentions, the streets of Leh saw a significant turnout of protesters, including men, women, and students, all united in their call for Wangchuk’s release. The protesters expressed their frustration with the government’s handling of the situation and reiterated their demands for statehood, a dedicated public service commission, and separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil12.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has expressed her support for Wangchuk and the detained protesters, criticizing the police action and calling for their immediate release. She attempted to meet with the detained activists at Bawana Police Station but was reportedly prevented from doing so by the authorities23.

The protests in Ladakh reflect the growing discontent among its residents over the perceived neglect of their demands by the central government. As the situation unfolds, the call for Wangchuk’s release and the broader demands for Ladakh’s autonomy continue to gain momentum12.