Protestors-Cops Scuffle Sparks Tension at Damanjodi Nalco

Koraput: Tension sparked at Damanjodi Nalco after a scuffle erupted between protesters and police personnel here. As per available reports, the agitators, who are sitting on dharna for the last four days demanding appointments in NALCO, allegedly also pelted stones at the cops.

Reportedly, over 54 persons have been detained and Section 144 have been clamped from Anlabadi to Nalco mines.

The displaced agitators were on dharna demanding an appointment in Nalco.

The scuffle took place after authorities called upon the police to pacify the agitators. However, the discussions turned ugly as protesters turned aggressive following which cops lathi-charged at them. Police also used tear-gas to disperse the agitators.

On being informed, Sunabeda SDPO, Damanjodi IIC, District Collector and Tehsildar reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

Besides, 6 platoons of police force have also been deployed here to avoid further ruckus, sources said.