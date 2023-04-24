Protesting Wrestlers Move Supreme Court Seeking FIR Registration Against WFI Chief

New Delhi: Top wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, the first Indian woman grappler to win gold at both the Commonwealth and Asian Games, moved the Supreme Court on Monday seeking registration of FIR against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Singh over sexual harassment allegations, ANI reported.

The development comes a day after the wrestlers resumed their protest after three months at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Sunday against the WFI chief for allegedly sexually assaulting women wrestlers.

The wrestlers have demanded that the Centre make public the findings of the five-member oversight committee that investigated the allegations against the WFI chief. The grapplers, including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Ravi Dahiya, had started their protest over the issue in January but ended their sit-in after an assurance from Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

Thakur had announced the formation of the five-member oversight committee, headed by legendary boxer MC Mary Kom, to look into the allegations. The panel submitted its report in the first week of April, but the ministry is yet to make its findings public.

Several women wrestlers, including a minor, have alleged that Singh sexually harassed them during his tenure at the WFI. A complaint was also filed at the Connaught Place police station on April 21.

Delhi Police has sought a report from the investigating committee and said they had received seven complaints and were conducting an inquiry into the matter.

On Sunday, the Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) said it had received a complaint from the women wrestlers alleging that they had given a written complaint to police two days back, but no FIR had not been registered till now.

The wrestlers have stressed that they would remain at the protest site till police file an FIR in the case.

Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia on Monday said that, unlike the last time, the wrestlers were now open to political parties joining their protest.

“We play and win for the country, not for any party. Not only one party but everyone congratulates us on our win. So, this time, we welcome all parties and countrymen to join our protest,” Punia said.

Speaking to PTI, Sakshi Malik said, “We are here since last night, there is no support from anyone. But there is hope, we are sitting to fight for justice.”