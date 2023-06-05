Protesting wrestlers meet Amit Shah late on Saturday night

New Delhi: Olympian wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat met Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence to discuss the matter related to their protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) boss.

Sources say the meeting that began at 11 pm lasted for more than an hour and that it was attended by Mr Punia, Sakshee Malikkh, Sangita Phogat and Satyawart Kadian.

The wrestlers demanded an impartial probe and quick action against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh – who has been accused of sexual harassment by seven female wrestlers, including a minor, they said.

Amit Shah assured the wrestlers that the law remains same for everyone, it’s learnt. “Let the law take its own course,” he reportedly told the wrestlers.

Sources say the protesting wrestlers had sought a meeting with Mr Shah after their five-day deadline for action against the wrestling federation chief ended on Saturday.

The wrestlers, who allege that their protest against the wrestling federation chief has been largely ignored, had last month announced their decision to immerse their medals into the river Ganga in Haridwar.

They, however, temporarily shelved their plan after intervention from farmer leader Naresh Tikait.