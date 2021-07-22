Protesting Farmers To Launch Protest From Today; Police Tighten Security

New Delhi: Barbed wires, wall barricades, and heightened security reappeared at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar and Singhu border as Delhi police readied themselves to manage the Farmers’ protest.

The protesting farmers who have been camping at the Delhi borders for months will march into the capital city on Thursday to intensify the agitation against the farm laws. The farmers, led by Samkyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), will march to Jantar Mantar where they have been allowed to stage a protest. A group of 200 farmers will travel to Jantar Mantar from the Singhu border in buses with a police escort and hold protests from 11 am to 5 pm.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has vowed that the protesting farmers will not digress from the permitted route like the January 26 rally in which chaos gripped New Delhi as the farmers ran amok and took over the Red Fort soon after the Republic Day events. This is the first time since the January 26 violence in Delhi during the tractor rally that the authorities have granted permission to protesting farmer unions to hold a protest in the city.

Currently, farmers’ protest has thinned out at Delhi’s borders, but farmers refuse to call it off re-iterating ‘No Ghar Wapsi till Law Wapsi’. Farmers held a ‘black flag protest’ on May 26 to mark six months of protest, burning effigies of the govt. With 13 opposition parties backing protests, NHRC has issued notices to the Chief Secretaries of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi over the mass gatherings and alleged flouting of COVID-19 appropriate norms. The SC-appointed panel has submitted its report to the apex court after holding several rounds of talks with many farmer unions, trade unions, manufacturers, food processing units etc. While Centre has maintained that they are ready for talks, farmers demand talks without ‘conditions’. Talks stalled after 13 rounds, before the January 26 violence at Red Fort.