Protest Over Prophet Remarks: BJP Office Set Ablaze In Howrah

Kolkata: Protests over controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad by BJP’s Nupur Sharma took a violent turn in West Bengal after a Bharatiya Janata Party office in Howrah’s Uluberia area was allegedly ransacked and burned by violent protestors on Friday.

A BJP leader tweeted a video of the burned party office, demanding action against the perpetrators.

“Since they listen to her and unfailingly vote for her, West Bengal Chief Minister & Home-Police Minister Mamata Banerjee should be able to identify and arrest these rioters and pelters who vandalised and set fire to the BJP office in Howrah rural dist this afternoon. Why is she silent?” Anirban Ganguly tweeted.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari alleged that the violence was carried out by “TMC sponsored goons”.

While protests over controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad by Nupur Sharma continued, police resorted to using tear gas to disperse the crowd in Howarh on Friday.

On the other hand, the protestors have blocked the road as well as the rail routes. The services of the South Eastern railway have been stopped completely as people started protesting at the Chengel station on the Howrah-Kharagpur line.