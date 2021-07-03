Protest Against Brazil Prez Over Covid-19 Situation

Brasilia: After the Brazilian government announced that the country will hold suspension on the contract of purchasing Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin, Brazilian politics is on high temperature.

Meanwhile, In the capital, Brasilia, thousands of protestors have gathered and have demanded the impeachment of the President over his mismanagement of the Covid-19 situation.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has so far declined to take a vaccine and has sowed doubts about inoculations, pushed unproven miracle cures and underplayed the severity of a pandemic that has killed over a half a million Brazilians.