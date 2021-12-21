Proteas Pacer Anrich Nortje Ruled Out Of Test Series Against India

Johannesburg: South African Star pacer Anrich Nortje, has been ruled out of the three-match Test series against India, after failing to recover from a “persistent” injury.

“Proteas bowler, Anrich Nortje, has been ruled out of the three-match, Betway Test series against India, due to a persistent injury. He has unfortunately not recovered adequately for the expected Test match bowling loads and is currently consulting with specialists to manage and advise on his recovery. No replacement will be brought in,” CSA said in a statement.

“The Proteas have commenced their final preparation ahead of the first match starting on Boxing Day. It is the Test team’s first series since their successful tour to the West Indies in July of this year, where they won the series two-nil,” the press release added.

India too will be without a couple of star names in vice-captain Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who are both out of the Test series due to injuries.

India will also be missing the services of Shubman Gill and Axar Patel, also through injuries.

The first Test between India and South Africa begins on December 26 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.