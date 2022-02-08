Propose Day 2022: Unique ways/ideas to Say those three golden words

New Delhi: Valentine’s Week is finally here and now is the perfect time to tell your special one about how much you love them. 8 February marks day two of this romantic week and is celebrated as Propose Day. This day gives the perfect opportunity to confess your feelings of love to your love interest.

Love Letter

This might sound a bit old fashioned, but this gesture has a magic of its own that can never fail. Confess your heart out on beautifully decorated pages. You can also use scented sheets to tell your feelings. If your loved one happens to be the old-school type, they will surely cherish this proposal.

Gift Trail

Plant small gifts in the house for your beloved at regular intervals. Give clues that lead to the next gift and lead your beloved to a special setting where you finally say those three magical words.

Roses and Bouquets

Women love being wooed by flowers. A beautiful customised bouquet with a variety of flowers will be a good start to your relationship. If you are doubtful about your significant other’s choice, a bunch of red roses can possibly never go wrong.

A Movie Night

Invite your beloved on a movie date and confess your feelings once the movie gets over. Pick a romantic movie to set the right mood and do not forget to treat your loved one to their favourite movie snack.

Propose through a Song

Most of us like all things Bollywood and here is your chance to woo your beloved through a dramatic proposal.

Lunch/Dinner Date

Take your beloved out to a nice restaurant, preferably one of their choice. With food, cakes and champagne, let them know what they mean to you and how much you adore them.