Proposal For Metro Rail Services In Odisha Under Consideration: Pratap Jena

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Housing & Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena on Tuesday informed the house that the proposal for metro train services in Odisha is under consideration.

Replying to a written question of Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati in the Odisha Assembly, the Minister said there is a need to carry out a feasibility study.

Bahinipati had questioned that survey has been conducted to run metro trains at which places in the state and will there be any tram facility to connect various towns in the Koraput district.

In reply, Jena said, “The Government is considering roping in consultancies to carry out a feasibility study to run the metro train between Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khordha, Jatni, and Puri.”

“There is no proposal to run any tram to connect various towns in Koraput district For that, consultancies will be roped in for Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khordha, Jatni and Puri,” Jena said.