Prophet Remarks Row: SC Clubs & Transfers All FIRs Against Nupur Sharma To Delhi Police

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday clubbed and transferred all FIRs lodged in several states against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma over her remarks on Prophet Mohammad to Delhi Police for investigation.

The apex court said protection from arrest to Nupur Sharma shall continue in all pending and future FIRs till the probe was completed.

A special bench headed by Justice Surya Kant and Justice JB Pardiwala also said that Sharma was at liberty to pursue her rights and remedies by approaching the Delhi High Court for quashing the current and future FIRs.

The court was hearing the plea filed by Sharma seeking clubbing and transfer of multiple FIRs lodged against her in Delhi, Maharashtra, Telangana, West Bengal, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Assam. The FIRs will be probed by the Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) of the Delhi Police.

On July 19, the Supreme Court granted Sharma interim protection from arrest in relation to the multiple FIRs registered against her across the country.

Nupur Sharma’s remark on the Prophet during a TV debate triggered massive protests across the country and drew sharp reactions from many Gulf countries. The BJP subsequently suspended her from the party.

On July 1, the same bench of the Supreme Court severely criticised Sharma for her controversial comments against the Prophet, saying her “loose tongue” had “set the entire country on fire” and that she was “single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country”.