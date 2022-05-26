Property worth lakhs gutted in fire mishap in Bhadrak

Bhadrak: At least nine houses have been gutted in a massive fire which broke out at Samia Sahada village under Sahada panchayat in Bhadrak district.

As per the report, sparks erupted in at a resident’s house late last night and later it spread to nearby rooms.

However, no injury or loss of life was reported so far as the residents of the houses managed to make a timely escape and moved to safer places from the fire.

On being information, the firefighters reached the spot immediately and brought the blaze under control and later it was completely doused.

It is claimed that a short circuit might have caused the mishap.