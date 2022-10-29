Property Worth Crores Gutted In Fire Mishap In Rayagada

Rayagada: Property worth more than Rs 3 crores were burnt to ashes after two big shops were gutted in a massive fire accident in Rayagada district.

According to reports, a medical store and a hardware store met a fire accident. Both the stores are adjacently located in the Kapilas road of Rayagada town.

On getting information, two fire tenders one each from Rayagada and Kolnar rushed to the spot and doused the flame. However, the fire was so massive that the firefighters put in approximately 4 hours of tough effort to douse the flames.

Though the exact cause behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that a short circuit might be the reason behind the mishap.