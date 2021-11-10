Properties Worth Around Rs 4 Crore Unearthed From OPHWC Deputy Manager’s Possession

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance has completed searches on the houses and properties associated with Pratap Kumar Samal, Deputy Manager of Odisha Police Housing and Welfare Corporation (OPHWC), and has found him in possession of properties to the tune of at least Rs 4 crore.

While 25 plots unearthed during the searches have been valued at Rs 3,41,58,412, including registration and stamp duty, the actual price is likely to be higher.

The valuation of 5 storeyed Building at Gothapatna is Rs 3,89,60,000, as per the self-declaration of Samal and his wife. Technical valuation of other buildings is being done by the Technical Wing of Odisha Vigilance.

The balance in the Bank Accounts of Samal and his family members is Rs 1,61,35,812.50 and the amount of insurance premium paid is Rs 57, 72,150. Meanwhile, the bank accounts have been frozen and Samal has been detained and is being interrogated.

The Vigilance had launched simultaneous house searches on the properties of Samal yesterday on the allegation of possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

One 5 storeyed building over Khata No. 594, Plot No.991 at Gothapatna, Bhubaneswar with a total built-up area of 20,350 Sqft. worth Rs 3,89,60,000, one 4 storeyed building over Plot No. N/6-235, IRC Village, Bhubaneswar, 25 other immovable properties worth crores in the name of Samal and his spouse including 17 Plots, 1 Flat and 1 building in Bhubaneswar and Khordha, 4 Plots and 1 (G+3) building at Basudevpur, Bhadrak and 1 double-storeyed market complex at Betada, Balasore, and cash of Rs 38,12,900 were unearthed during the searches.