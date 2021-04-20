Prompt action by police saves lives of over 200 COVID patients in Delhi

New Delhi: Prompt action by the police saved lives of over 200 coronavirus patients in the national capital as the hospital ran out of oxygen on Monday night.

The police created a ‘Green Corridor’ for the speedy movement of two oxygen tankers stuck at Delhi borders amid COVID-19 restrictions in the national capital.

The patients are undergoing treatment at Action Balaji hospital in Paschim Vihar. Swift action by the police helped save the lives of 235 coronavirus patients. The tankers were carrying 14,000 and 5,500 litres of oxygen respectively.

Earlier on Sunday, the Delhi Police had rushed 20 oxygen cylinders to a hospital in outer Delhi’s Nihal Vihar area to help 35 COVID-19 patients admitted there.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal recently said Delhi is facing an “acute shortage” of oxygen for COVID-19 patients and alleged that the quota of the city has been diverted to other states.

The situation in Delhi has become very serious as there is a huge shortage of beds and oxygen for coronavirus patients.