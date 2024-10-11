Dubai: Saurabh Chandrakar, the promoter behind the Mahadev Betting scam, was apprehended in Dubai on Friday. The arrest followed an Interpol Red Corner Notice, requested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

In a significant operation, the ED collaborated with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

UAE authorities confirmed to the MEA yesterday about Chandrakar’s detention in Dubai. ED officials have stated that the extradition documentation will be finalized in the coming days and submitted to UAE authorities for his extradition to India.

The Mahadev betting app, managed by Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal from Dubai, has caught the attention of various investigative bodies. It functioned as a hub for illegal betting sites and money laundering through an intricate network of shell accounts, complicating the international pursuit of its operators.

The ED’s charge sheet accuses Chandrakar of extravagantly spending approximately Rs 200 crore in cash for his wedding in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, in February 2023.

The agency alleges that private jets were chartered to transport Chandrakar’s family from India to the UAE and celebrities were paid for performances at the event.

The charge sheet also suggests that profits from the app were distributed as kickbacks to politicians and bureaucrats. At the same time, numerous celebrities and Bollywood actors have been summoned for inquiries regarding their payment methods and connections to the betting platform.

