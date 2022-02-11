New Delhi: Promise Day is one of the days of Valentine’s Week and it gives couples a chance to celebrate their love and make promises to each other.

Promises to make on Promise Day:

I will be loyal to you always, no matter what comes.

Nothing will affect our bond, especially incidents from the past.

I will support you in every ups and downs of life.

Every time there is a misunderstanding we will always communicate and try to solve it.

I promise to take care of you even when you are sick

Nothing will affect our bond, especially incidents from the past