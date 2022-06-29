Promise Kept! Randeep Hooda Performs Last Rites Of Sarabjit Singh’s Sister Dalbir Kaur

Amritsar: Randeep Hooda kept his promise that he had made to Sarabjit Singh’s sister Dalbir Kaur during the shooting of the movie Sarabjit by performing her last rites.

Dalbir Kaur died due to a heart attack on Sunday in Bhikhiwind near Amritsar, Punjab. Dalbir Kaur, who developed a warm relationship with Randeep Hooda during the shooting of Sarabjit, told the actor that she saw her brother Sarabjit in him and requested the actor to give her “kandha” (offer his shoulder before taking the body to the cremation).

In the movie Sarabjit, the actor played the role of Sarbajit Singh, who was sentenced to death by the Supreme Court of Pakistan for alleged terrorism and spying.

Randeep Hooda has also shared an emotional post on his Instagram handle. He wrote, “Ghar zarur aana was the last thing she said. I went, only she had left. Not in the wildest dream could one imagine that Dalbir Kaur ji would leave us so soon. A fighter, child like, sharp and devoted to all that she touched. She fought a system, a country, it’s people and her own to try save her beloved brother Sarbjit.”

Helmed by Omung Kumar, Sarbjit also featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who played the role of Dalbir Kaur.