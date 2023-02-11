Promise Day 2023: Promises For Couples To Strengthen Their Bond
New Delhi: Promise Day is celebrated on February 11. On the fifth day of valentine’s day, lovers make promises to stay together through thick and thin, strengthen their relationship, support each other, be the biggest cheerleader, and more. The idea is to let your partner know that you are committed to making your relationship last.
Here’s a List of promises to make to your partner on this promise day
- I will be loyal to you always, no matter what comes
- Together, we will face all problems ‘ ups and downs
- Nothing will affect our bond, especially incidents from the past
- I will make sure to sort out the problems in a better way
- I promise to allow you to grow
