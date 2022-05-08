Project K: Disha Patani Joins Prabhas’ Film

Hyderabad: Prabhas is back in action again as he returned to the sets of his upcoming much awaited big budget science fiction drama Project K.

He is shooting for the Nag Ashwin directorial venture, which is progressing at the brisk pace. Now according to the latest update, MS Dhoni fame Disha Patani has been roped in Prabhas starrer Project K and she will play an important role in Nag Ashwin’ magnum opus.

The film production house Vyjayanthi Movies welcomed Disha Patani with a note that read, “Dear Disha, Project K welcomes you! We are thrilled to have you onboard.”

Project K confirmed cast as of now- Prabhas, Amitabh Bacchan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani.

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrrer Project K is one of the costliest projects in Telugu cinema. The Nag Prabhas is essaying a peculiar role and the stakes are exceptionally high because of the star-studded cast.