Project Director Of Watershed Dept Lands In Vigilance Net

Nabarangpur: The Project Director of Soil Conservation and Watershed Development department, Nabarangpur has landed in Vigilance net on Monday.

Laxmidhar Jena was intercepted by Vigilance sleuths while he was returning home from the office with unaccounted cash. The sleuths recovered Rs 2.2 lakh cash from his possession.

Following the interception, simultaneous raids were conducted at several properties linked to the official.

During house search so far, further cash of Rs 1 lakh has been recovered at his residential house at Nabarangpur.

Further investigation is underway, said a Vigilance official.