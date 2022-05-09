Vigilance Raid
Odisha Vigilance
State

Project Director Of Watershed Dept Lands In Vigilance Net

By Pragativadi News Service
59

Nabarangpur: The Project Director of Soil Conservation and Watershed Development department, Nabarangpur has landed in Vigilance net on Monday.

Laxmidhar Jena was intercepted by Vigilance sleuths while he was returning home from the office with unaccounted cash. The sleuths recovered Rs 2.2 lakh cash from his possession.

Following the interception, simultaneous raids were conducted at several properties linked to the official.

During house search so far, further cash of Rs 1 lakh has been recovered at his residential house at Nabarangpur.

Further investigation is underway, said a Vigilance official.

Pragativadi News Service 3468 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking