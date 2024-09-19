Dhamnagar: Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were imposed in the Gudupokhari area in Odisha’s Bhadrak district following a violent group clash between two communities that left four persons injured including two critically.

According to Bhadrak sub-collector Manoj Mohapatra, the prohibitory orders will be effective between Thursday (2 pm) and Saturday (10 pm).

Sushant Behera, and Prashant Sahu, were seriously injured in a scuffle between two communities at Aruna Bazar near Gudupokhari of Dushri police station limits today.

During the observance of a community’s religious celebration, members from Gudupokhari village erected flags on bamboo poles at Arun Bazar. The subsequent discovery of the torn flags on Thursday morning led to suspicions of another community’s involvement, escalating to a verbal altercation and physical assault. The conflict resulted in at least four individuals being injured, necessitating their hospitalisation at Dhamanagar CHC for initial treatment and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for further treatment.

On the other hand, three accused persons, Sheikh Abdul, Sheikh Abubakar, and Sheikh Nizamuddin, have been booked in this connection in Case No. 318/24. In view of the tense situation, 4 platoons of police force have been deployed in the locality.

Dhusuri police station OIC Shantanu Jena, Dhamnagar police station IIC Fani Bhushan Naik, SDPO Trilochan Sethi, IICs of Bhandaripokhari, Agrapada, Bant police stations, senior police officials and Tehsildar Deepak Das were present at the spot.

Later, SP Varun Guntupalli reached the spot and monitored the situation.