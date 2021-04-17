Prohibitory Orders Imposed In 2 Municipalities, Six Markets Of Jagatsinghpur

Jagatsinghpur: In order to contain the spread of COVID-19, the district administration here has decided to promulgate prohibitory orders (curfew) under Section-144 of CrPC in Jagatsinghpur and Paradip Municipality limits.

According to a notification issued, Prohibitory orders will also be clamped in Raghunathpur market, Tarapur market, Jaipur market, Tirtol market, Rahama market and Kujang market of Jagatsinghpur district between 9 pm to 5 am from today until further orders.

Notably, Jagatsinghpur has reported 128 new COVID-19 cases in the last seven days.