Professor Chakradhar Tripathi Appointed Vice Chancellor of Central University of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The President of India has appointed Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi, Professor of Visva Bharati at Santiniketan in West Bengal, as the Vice Chancellor of Central University of Odisha, Koraput.

“The President of India in her capacity as the Visitor of Central University of Odisha, Koraput has been pleased to appoint Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi, Professor, Visva Bharati, Santiniketan, West Bengal, as the Vice Chancellor of Central University of Odisha as per Statute 2 of the Central Universities Act, 2009 for a term of five years from the date on which he enters upon his office, ‘or until he attains the age of seventy years, whichever is earlier,” read a letter by the Department of Higher Education , Ministry of Education to the Registrar of CUO, Koraput.

The terms & conditions of the services of Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi as the Vice Chancellor of the Central University of Odisha will be those as set forth in the Act, Statutes and Ordinances of the University, the letter mentioned.