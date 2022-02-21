Prof RN Acharya Appointed Director General Of CCRAS

Bhubaneswar: Prof. Rabi Narayan Acharya has been appointed as the Director-General of Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), New Delhi.

A native of Nalibar village in Jagatsinghpur district, Prof Acharya is presently serving as Dean and Head of Dravyaguna department at Institute for Post Graduate Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (IPGT&RA), Jamnagar.

His appointment has been approved by the Appointments Committee of the Union Cabinet for a period of five years or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

He has authored five books and worked as a temporary advisor to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Having more than 26 years of teaching and research experience in various fields of drug research, he has worked on the standardisation of 13 poisonous plant drugs by using Shodhana.