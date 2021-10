Prof Rama Raman Mohanty appointed as new DMET of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Friday appointed Prof. Rama Raman Mohanty appointed as Director of Medical Education & Training (DMET) of Odisha.

According to a notification issued by the Health & Family Welfare Department, Dr Rama Raman Mohanty who is currently serving as Dean & Principal PRM Medical College & Hospital, Baripada has been appointed as DMET with effect from October 31.

He will be taking over charge from Dr CBK Mohanty whose tenure ends on October 31, the notification added.