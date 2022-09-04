Prof. Rabindra Panda Appointed Shree Jagannath Sanskrit University VC

Bhubaneswar: Professor Rabindra Kumar Panda has been appointed as the new Vice Chancellor of Shree Jagannath Sanskrit University, Puri.

In exercise of powers conferred by Sub Section(1) read with Sub Section(7) of Section 6 of Odisha Universities Act 1989, Odisha Governor and Chancellor of Universities, Prof. Ganeshi Lal appointed Prof. Rabindra Kumar Panda as Vice Chancellor of Shree Jagannath Sanskrit Vishvavidyalaya for a period of four years with effect from the date he assumes office as such or until further orders whichever is earlier.

Prof. Panda is presently working as the Professor of Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda.

With over 29 years of experience in academics, he has authored 45 books and successfully guided 10 Ph.D. scholars.