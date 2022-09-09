Prof. Pravat Kumar Roul Is New Vice Chancellor of OUAT

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor and Chancellor of Universities, Prof. Ganeshi Lal has appointed Prof. Pravat Kumar Roul as Vice Chancellor of Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) for a period of three years with effect from the date he assumes office as such or until further orders whichever is earlier.

Prof. Roul presently working as Managing Director, APICOL has more than 29 years of teaching experience. He has published 24 books and successfully guided 09 Ph.D scholars.