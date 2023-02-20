Prof. Prasan Ku Swain Appointed Vice Chancellor Of Utkal University Of Culture

Bhubaneswar: Odisha governor Ganeshi Lal on Monday appointed Prof. Prasan Kumar Swain as Vice Chancellor of the Utkal University of Culture.

Prof. Swain is currently working as a Professor and Head of the Department of Odia at Berhampur University.

Prof. Swain will be appointed as vice chancellor of the UUC for a period of three years with effect from the date he assumes office as such or until further orders whichever is earlier, said the letter issued by the governor’s office.

Prof. Swain has 31 years of teaching experience and has authored 10 books and successfully guided 2 D.Litt, 15 Phd and 56 M.Phil scholars.