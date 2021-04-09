Prof. Kamal Jeet Singh Appointed As Vice-Chancellor Of Madhusudan Law University

Cuttack: While Madhusudan Law College is all set to officially become a University from April 28, Odisha Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal appointed Prof. Kamal Jeet Singh as Vice-Chancellor of the varsity.

Reportedly, Singh will serve as the VC for a period of four years with effect from the date he assumes office as such or until further orders whichever is earlier.

Singh is presently working as a Member of the Himachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission. He has 27 years of teaching experience and authored 2 books. He has successfully guided 17 PhD scholars and 100 LLM students.

Notably, the Law University will have jurisdiction over all Law Colleges across the State.

As per the notification, the decision to upgrade the law college into a varsity has been taken by the order of the Governor.