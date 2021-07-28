Prof. I. Ramabrahmam, Central University Of Odisha VC, Passes Away

Bhubaneswar: Distinguished educationist and the Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Odisha, Prof. I. Ramabrahmam passed away on Wednesday after suffering from cancer.

Prof. Ramabrahman was appointed as the new Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Odisha in the year 2019.

Ramabrahmam was under treatment at Indo-American Hospital, Hyderabad since 12th July 2021 for lungs cancer due to post-COVID infections. He breathed his last at 4.20 PM on 28.07.2021 at the Hospital. His wife madam Laxmi Ramabrahmam and all family members were present at the Hospital.

In his absence, Prof. Sharat Kumar Palita will hold the charge and perform the duties of the Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Odisha, PRO informed.

A condolence meeting was organized at Central University of Odisha, Koraput in honor of the departed soul under the chairmanship of Prof. Sharat Kumar Palita, Vice-Chancellor (I/C). A two minute silence was observed by the members of the faculty and staff of the University. The University flag was kept half mast in his honour.

Prof. I. Ramabrahmam has a very vast and impressive academic as well as administrative experience. He was the senior faculty of the Department of Political Science, School of Social Sciences, University of Hyderabad (UoH).

He did his Ph.D. in Political Science from UoH and did his MA in Political Science and Public Administration from Andhra University. He had over thirty years of teaching experience and has published over 100 research papers in National and International Journals. He had also supervised more than 20 scholars and completed many research projects.