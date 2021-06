Sambalpur: Prof Bansidhar Majhi was on Monday appointed as Vice-Chancellor of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla, Sambalpur.

Governor and Chancellor of Universities Prof Ganeshi Lal appointed Majhi as the Vice-Chancellor of VSSUT for a period of three years with effect from the date he assumes office as such or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the official notification reads.

Professor Majhi is presently working as Director, IIITDM, Kancheepuram, Chennai.