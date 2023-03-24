Prof Amiya Kumar Rath appointed BPUT VC

Bhubaneswar: Prof Amiya Kumar Rath has been appointed as the vice-chancellor of Biju Patnaik University Technology (BPUT). The appointment was made by Governor and Chancellor Prof Ganeshi Lal.

According to a notification issued by the state government, Prof Rath will serve as the Vice-Chancellor of BPUT for the next five years. He will continue to be the Vice-Chancellor for five years or until further orders from the date he assumes office.

Professor Rath is currently working as a NAC advisor in Bengaluru. He has 33 years of teaching experience. He has also authored nine books.