Prof. Achyuta Samanta unanimously elected Odisha Volleyball Association President 

Cuttack: The Annual General Meeting and Election of Office Bearers for the year 2022-26 of Odisha Volleyball Association (OVA) were held today at Meeting Hall (Horse Gate) of Odisha Olympic Association, Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

The election results were declared by Shri. Avijit Paul, Secretary – Odisha Olympic Association as Election Officer in presence of Mr. Anand Rajhans, Vice President – Volleyball Federation of India as Election Observer from VFI.

On behalf of all the members of Odisha Volleyball Association & other sports associations of Odisha Shri. Ashirbad Behera, Secretary, Odisha Athletic Association & Odisha Football Association felicitated Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS for bringing glory to the nation as his institute Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) won the UNESCO International Literacy Prize 2022, he also congratulated all the newly elected members of OVA and conveyed his best wishes.

OFFICE BEARERS FOR THE YEAR 2022-26

President: Prof. Achyuta Samanta Working President: Shri Kamala Kanta Pandey Vice President: Mr. Syed Akmal Ali Shri Bhabani Prasad Panda Dr. Janardan Dash Shri. Rabindra Kumar Das Shri Manoranjan Jew Shri Bramhanda Samantray Hony. Secretary Dr. Gaganendu Dash Hony. Joint Secretary Shri Aditya Kumar Acharya Shri Jagadish Chandra Behera Hony. Treasurer Shri Sudhanshu Bhusan Mishra

Dr. Gaganendu Dash, Secretary OVA & DG Sports KIIT & KISS thanked all the members of OVA for re-electing him as the Secretary of OVA and assured to work with the same spirit for the development of Volleyball in Odisha.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, President Volleyball Federation of India, Founder KIIT & KISS and Hon’ble Member of Parliament Kandhamal thanked all the members of Odisha Volleyball Association for unanimously electing him as the President of OVA. He also requested all the members for support and cooperation for the development of Volleyball in Odisha in particular and India in General.