Prof. A. K. Mohanty Receives “Biju Patnaik Award for Scientific Excellence”

Bhubaneswar: Prof. Dr. Amar Kumar Mohanty received “Biju Patnaik Award for Scientific Excellence” for the year 2019 in the Investiture Ceremony organized by Odisha Vigyan Academy.

Ashok Chandra Panda, Minister, Science and Technology gave the award that consists of cash prize of Rs. 2 Lakh along with citation, certificate, shawl and a gold coated medal.

Besides, Prof. Mrutyunjay Suara, Prof. Susanta Kumar Sahoo and Prof,. Gopabandhu Jena were given “Samanta Chandrasekhar Award” for their achievement in scientific education, research and promotion. They were given Rs. 1 Lakh with citation, certificate, shawl and medallion each. Dr. Namrata Mishra, Dr. Manaswini Behera and Dr. Sunil Manohar Dash have been given Odisha Young Scientist Awards. The awardees were presented Rs. 25,000/- cash with citation, certificate and shawl each while Dr. Dwijesh Kumar Panda was given “Pranakrushna Parija Popular Science Book Award” that carries cash prize of Rs. 25,000/- with with citation, certificate and shawl.

Five senior scientists of the State were felicitated in the programme. They were Prof. Mrs. Mamata Satapathy, Prof. Bishnu Charanarabinda Mohanty, Prof. Niranjan Barika, Prof. (Dr.) Hemanta Kumar Patra and Dr. Chittaranjan Mishra.

Prof. Bibhuti Bhusan Mishra, President of the Academy chaired over the programme held here on today evening while Sri Manoj Kumar Mishra, Secretary, Science and Technology attended as distinguished guest. Er. Narendra Kumar Panda proposed vote of thanks.