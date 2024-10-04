Mumbai: The producers of Kangana Ranaut’s much-anticipated film “Emergency” have requested a two-week period to implement the cuts suggested by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). This development was revealed during a hearing at the Bombay High Court on Friday.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises, co-producer of the film, informed the court that they have agreed to the CBFC’s recommendations and are committed to making the necessary edits. Senior counsel Sharan Jagtiani, representing Zee, stated that the film would be resubmitted to the CBFC for certification once the changes are made.

The CBFC had previously suggested a total of 13 changes to the film, including six insertions and several cuts, to address concerns raised by various groups. The film, which stars Kangana Ranaut as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, has been embroiled in controversy since its trailer release, with objections from Sikh organizations and political groups.

During the hearing, the CBFC’s counsel, Abhinav Chandrachud, assured the court that the certification process would be expedited once the revised version of the film is submitted. The court accepted these statements and disposed of the petition filed by Zee Entertainment.

The film, initially slated for a September 6 release, has faced delays due to the certification issues. Kangana Ranaut, who also directed and co-produced the film, had accused the CBFC of stalling the certification process for political reasons.

