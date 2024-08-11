Bhubaneswar: Amid Bangladesh’s political unrest, Odisha’s Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan announced that the verification of identities for Bangladeshi nationals entering Odisha will commence shortly, as many individuals are arriving in India and specifically Odisha via West Bengal.

“Numerous individuals are entering our nation and Odisha through West Bengal. We will soon begin the process to verify the identities of Bangladeshi nationals arriving in Odisha. Our coastal security has been alerted,” Harichandan informed the press.

He added, “The Chief Minister of Odisha has reviewed the situation. Following the political upheaval in Bangladesh, all marine police stations have been put on alert.”

Bangladesh is currently experiencing a volatile political climate following Sheikh Hasina’s resignation on August 5 due to escalating protests. The demonstrations, primarily led by students opposing a quota system in government jobs, evolved into broader anti-government protests.

The turmoil has heightened concerns about the illegal migration of a vast population along with a risk of terrorists’ infiltration to neighboring countries, particularly India.