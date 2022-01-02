Probe Panel Urges Citizens To Share Info On Vaishno Devi Stampede Case

Jammu: The high-level committee probing the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine has asked people to contact the probe panel in case they want to share any facts, information or any other evidence related to the tragic incident.

A three-member panel has been constituted by the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor along with Jammu Divisional Commissioner Raghav Langer to probe the stampede incident at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine on Saturday that left 12 devotees dead and over a dozen injured.

“The Committee shall examine in detail the causes/reasons behind the incident (stampede) and point out the lapses and fix the responsibility thereof,” the order issued on behalf of the J&K government said.

According to an official order, the probe panel has been directed to submit the report to the Jammu and Kashmir administrations within a week.

At least 12 people were killed and 15 were injured after a stampede occurred at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district early on Saturday.