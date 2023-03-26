Pro-Khalistani protesters abused and attacked journalist in US

Washington: Washington-based Indian journalist Lalit Jha was physically attacked and verbally abused by Khalistan supporters in Washington while he was covering a pro-Khalistan protest outside the Indian Embassy on Saturday afternoon. The Indian embassy in the US has condemned the incident.

Mr Jha on Sunday thanked US Secret Service for protecting him, and helping him do his job. He said he was hit on his left ear with two sticks by the Khalistan supporters. He also shared a video of the Khalistan supporters on his Twitter handle.

“Thank you @SecretService 4 my protection 2day 4 helping do my job, otherwise I would have been writing this from hospital. The gentleman below hit my left ear with these 2 sticks & earlier I had to call 9/11 & rushed 2 police van 4 safety fearing physical assault,” Mr Jha tweeted on Sunday.

The Indian Embassy condemned the attack on Lalit K Jha and issued a statement. “We have seen disturbing visuals of a senior Indian journalist being abused, threatened & assaulted physically while covering so-called ‘Khalistan protest’ in Washington DC. We understand that the journalist was first verbally intimidated, then physically assaulted, and fearing for his personal safety and well-being, had to call in law enforcement agencies, who responded promptly,” it said.

“We condemn such a grave and unwarranted attack on a senior journalist. Such activities only underscore the violent and anti-social tendencies of the so-called ‘Khalistani protestors’ and their supporters, who routinely engage in wanton violence and vandalism. We thank the law enforcement agencies for their prompt response in the matter,” the embassy said.

On March 20, the Indian Consulate in San Francisco was attacked after the Punjab Police launched a massive crackdown on Waris Punjab De and its chief Amritpal Singh. The US condemned the attack and pledged to ensure the safety and the security of the diplomats in the US.